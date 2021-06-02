Manaea throws CG, Moreland homers as A's blank Mariners 6-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Sean Manaea pitched a four-hitter with eight strikeouts for his second shutout this season, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 6-0.
Mitch Moreland's two-run homer capped a five-run third inning, giving the A's their third straight win and manager Bob Melvin his 800th with Oakland.
Mark Canha opened the scoring with a two-run double off starter Chris Flexen, then scored on Matt Olson's RBI single.
Moreland followed with his fifth home run.
Manaea walked two batters but induced three double plays.
He has three career complete games — all shutouts.