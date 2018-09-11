CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) - Speedy outfielder and leadoff hitter Mallex Smith has been acquired by the Seattle Mariners from the Tampa Bay Rays for catcher Mike Zunino and outfielder Guillermo Heredia as part of a five-player deal.

The deal was announced Thursday at the baseball general managers' meetings.

Smith, 25, stole a career-best 40 bases this year and was caught 12 times. He hit .296, tied for the major league lead with 10 triples and had 40 RBIs. He is not eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season. He signed with San Diego in 2012, was traded to Atlanta in December 2014 and was dealt to the Mariners in January 2017 and sent to the Rays on the same day in a swap that sent left-hander Drew Smyly to Seattle.

© 2018 KING