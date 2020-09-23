Maldonado, Valdez push Astros past Mariners 6-1

The Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 to close on their fourth straight playoff berth.

SEATTLE (AP) — Martin Maldonado hit a three-run home run, Framber Valdez struck out eight to set career highs for wins and strikeouts, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 to close on their fourth straight playoff berth.

Houston cut its magic number to one over the Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels for clinching second in the AL West.