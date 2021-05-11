Lux's 3-run homer in 8th rallies Dodgers past Mariners 6-4

Gavin Lux hit a dramatic three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the struggling Los Angeles Dodgers rallied late for a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Lux pounded his chest and gestured to his dugout while his first homer of the season landed in the right-field stands for the defending World Series champions, who opened a nine-game homestand with just their sixth win in 21 games.

Corey Seager had a two-run single in the seventh for the Dodgers.

Mitch Haniger hit two solo homers and Kyle Seager added a two-run shot for the Mariners, who have lost three straight.

