Lewis, Seager lead Mariners to 5-2 win over Orioles

Kyle Lewis and Kyle Seager homered, reliever Kendall Graveman extended his scoreless streak to 18 2/3 innings and the Mariners beat the Orioles 5-2.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Kyle Lewis celebrates after he hit a three-run home run as Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini looks on during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Lewis and Kyle Seager homered, reliever Kendall Graveman extended his scoreless streak to 18 2/3 innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2.

Lewis followed Seager's go-ahead sacrifice fly that made it 2-1 with a three-run homer in the eighth. 

Lewis, the 2020 AL Rookie of the Year, became the 54th player in major league history to reach 20 home runs by his 90th game. 

He hit the milestone in game No. 88, tying Alvin Davis for the fastest in Seattle history. 

The Mariners have won four of six and are 10-4 following a loss.