Lewis homers, Mariners top A's 4-2 to end 6-game skid

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Lewis homered and made a diving catch in center field, Yusei Kikuchi pitched six smooth innings before leaving with a possible back injury, and the Seattle Mariners ended a six-game losing streak by beating the Oakland Athletics 4-2.

KYLE LEWIS LOSES ONE TO LEFT pic.twitter.com/t2JqwKKnLy — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) May 25, 2021

Jarred Kelenic also went deep for Seattle, playing its sixth of 12 straight road games in California covering separate trips.

And this is a long haul for the club, with Monday marking the fourth game of a stretch with 30 in 31 days.

Ty France doubled in his return from the injured list. Mitch Haniger added two hits, including an RBI double.