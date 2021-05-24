Lewis homers, Mariners top A's 4-2 to end 6-game skid

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Lewis homered and made a diving catch in center field, Yusei Kikuchi pitched six smooth innings before leaving with a possible back injury, and the Seattle Mariners ended a six-game losing streak by beating the Oakland Athletics 4-2.
Jarred Kelenic also went deep for Seattle, playing its sixth of 12 straight road games in California covering separate trips.
And this is a long haul for the club, with Monday marking the fourth game of a stretch with 30 in 31 days.
Ty France doubled in his return from the injured list. Mitch Haniger added two hits, including an RBI double.
Mark Canha hit his 10th home run for Oakland.