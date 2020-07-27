Lewis has 2 RBIs in 8th to lead Mariners over Astros 7-6

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Lewis hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the eighth inning to lift the Seattle Mariners over the Houston Astros 7-6, snapping a 15-game losing streak in the series.
The Mariners trailed by 1 entering the eighth before Shed Long Jr.'s run-scoring single tied it at 5 with one out.
Long stole second base with two outs before Lewis, who homered in the first two games, knocked a ball thrown by Chris Devenski into right field to score two and put the Mariners on top.
Seattle went 1-18 against Houston last season and lost the first two games of this season to extend the skid.