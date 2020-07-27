x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

mariners

Lewis has 2 RBIs in 8th to lead Mariners over Astros 7-6

Kyle Lewis hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the eighth inning to lift the Mariners over the Astros 7-6, snapping a 15-game losing streak to Houston.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Kyle Lewis, right, and Shed Long Jr. (4) celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Houston. The Mariners won 7-6. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Lewis hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the eighth inning to lift the Seattle Mariners over the Houston Astros 7-6, snapping a 15-game losing streak in the series.

The Mariners trailed by 1 entering the eighth before Shed Long Jr.'s run-scoring single tied it at 5 with one out. 

Long stole second base with two outs before Lewis, who homered in the first two games, knocked a ball thrown by Chris Devenski into right field to score two and put the Mariners on top. 

Seattle went 1-18 against Houston last season and lost the first two games of this season to extend the skid.  

RELATED: Take yourself to the ball game with a Mariners 'Seat Fleet' cardboard cutout

RELATED: PODCAST | Silvi Knows: Ryan Rowland-Smith

RELATED: Former Mariner Felix Hernandez opts out of season due to pandemic