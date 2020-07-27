Lewis has 2 RBIs in 8th to lead Mariners over Astros 7-6

Kyle Lewis hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the eighth inning to lift the Mariners over the Astros 7-6, snapping a 15-game losing streak to Houston.

The Mariners trailed by 1 entering the eighth before Shed Long Jr.'s run-scoring single tied it at 5 with one out.

Long stole second base with two outs before Lewis, who homered in the first two games, knocked a ball thrown by Chris Devenski into right field to score two and put the Mariners on top.