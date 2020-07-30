x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

mariners

Kyle Seager, Dylan Moore propel Mariners past Angels 10-7

Kyle Seager drove in three runs, Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer and the Seattle Mariners rallied from two late deficits for a 10-7 victory over the Angels.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore, right, is congratulated by Dee Gordon, left, after hitting a three-run home run as Tim Lopes watches during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Seager drove in three runs, Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer and the Seattle Mariners rallied from two late deficits for a 10-7 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Moore connected during the Mariners' five-run sixth, and Seager put the Mariners ahead for good with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning of Seattle's second victory of the season. 

Shohei Ohtani had a three-run homer, Mike Trout got three hits and Justin Upton hit his 300th career homer for the Angels. 

Los Angeles has lost four of six. Los Angeles' bullpen struggled in a game featuring four lead changes.