Kyle Seager, Dylan Moore propel Mariners past Angels 10-7

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Seager drove in three runs, Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer and the Seattle Mariners rallied from two late deficits for a 10-7 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Moore connected during the Mariners' five-run sixth, and Seager put the Mariners ahead for good with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning of Seattle's second victory of the season.

Seags adds another ☝️ pic.twitter.com/1EwjQqjRwf — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 30, 2020

Shohei Ohtani had a three-run homer, Mike Trout got three hits and Justin Upton hit his 300th career homer for the Angels.