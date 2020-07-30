Kyle Seager, Dylan Moore propel Mariners past Angels 10-7

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Seager drove in three runs, Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer and the Seattle Mariners rallied from two late deficits for a 10-7 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
Moore connected during the Mariners' five-run sixth, and Seager put the Mariners ahead for good with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning of Seattle's second victory of the season.
Shohei Ohtani had a three-run homer, Mike Trout got three hits and Justin Upton hit his 300th career homer for the Angels.
Los Angeles has lost four of six. Los Angeles' bullpen struggled in a game featuring four lead changes.