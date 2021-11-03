Kikuchi chooses free agency after Mariners decline option

SEATTLE (AP) — Left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi is leaving the Seattle Mariners after the team declined a club option on the All-Star and Kikuchi opted for free agency.
Kikuchi could have exercised a one-year player option, but instead is choosing a fresh start elsewhere after struggling over the second half of last season.
Kikuchi's decision to decline the player option saves Seattle $13 million to the Mariners' 2022 payroll.
Seattle also announced that it would not be picking up the option on third baseman Kyle Seager, a move that was long expected.
His club option was worth $20 million. Instead, Seattle gave Seager a $2 million buyout.