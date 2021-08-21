Kentwood's Jones drives in career-best 4 RBIs, Astros rout M's 15-1

Rookie Taylor Jones had a career-high four RBIs and finished a single shy of the cycle as the Astros routed the Mariners for the second straight game, 15-1.

HOUSTON (AP) — Former Kentwood High School star Taylor Jones had a career-high four RBIs and finished a single shy of the cycle, and Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer as the Houston Astros routed the Seattle Mariners for the second straight game, 15-1.

Jones led Kentwood to a 4A baseball state championship in 2012.

The victory comes after Houston won the series opener 12-3 on Friday night.