Kentwood's Jones drives in career-best 4 RBIs, Astros rout M's 15-1

Rookie Taylor Jones had a career-high four RBIs and finished a single shy of the cycle as the Astros routed the Mariners for the second straight game, 15-1.
Houston Astros' Taylor Jones watches his two-run triple against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Former Kentwood High School star Taylor Jones had a career-high four RBIs and finished a single shy of the cycle, and Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer as the Houston Astros routed the Seattle Mariners for the second straight game, 15-1. 

Jones led Kentwood to a 4A baseball state championship in 2012.

The victory comes after Houston won the series opener 12-3 on Friday night. 

The AL West-leading Astros are 5-1 against the Mariners at home this season and have outscored them 41-12 in those games.

