Kelenic HR, 2 doubles lead Mariners over Royals 7-1

Rookie Jarred Kelenic homered, doubled twice and wrapped up his impressive series, leading the Seattle Mariners over the Kansas City Royals 7-1.
Seattle Mariners' Jarred Kelenic hits a two-run double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kelenic also walked and scored twice as the Mariners remained four games behind Toronto for the second AL wild-card spot. 

Kelenic, who entered the season as one of the top minor league prospects in baseball, went 5 for 9 with three home runs, two doubles, three walks and seven RBIs in the three-game series.

Rookie Logan Gilbert threw 7 innings, giving up 1 run on 3 hits and 5 strikeouts.

