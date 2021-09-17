x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mariners

Kelenic 2 HRs off newcomer Heasley, Mariners beat Royals 6-2

Jarred Kelenic spoiled the major league debut of pitcher Jonathan Heasley by hitting a pair of two-run homers that sent the Mariners over the Kansas City Royals 6-2.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Jarred Kelenic celebrates with third base coach Manny Acta (14) after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Seattle rookie Jarred Kelenic spoiled the major league debut of pitcher Jonathan Heasley by hitting a pair of two-run homers that sent the Mariners over the Kansas City Royals 6-2.

Kelenic's first multihomer game of his career kept the Mariners 3 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees for the second AL wild-card spot. 

Toronto and Oakland also are in the mix. 

Winning pitcher Chris Flexen allowed one run and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. 

Heasley gave up four runs, all on Kelenic's homers, and six hits in four innings.

Related Articles