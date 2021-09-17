Kelenic 2 HRs off newcomer Heasley, Mariners beat Royals 6-2

Jarred Kelenic spoiled the major league debut of pitcher Jonathan Heasley by hitting a pair of two-run homers that sent the Mariners over the Kansas City Royals 6-2.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Seattle rookie Jarred Kelenic spoiled the major league debut of pitcher Jonathan Heasley by hitting a pair of two-run homers that sent the Mariners over the Kansas City Royals 6-2.

Kelenic's first multihomer game of his career kept the Mariners 3 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees for the second AL wild-card spot.

Toronto and Oakland also are in the mix.

Winning pitcher Chris Flexen allowed one run and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.