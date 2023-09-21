Julio Rodriguez's historic Mariners 2023 season puts him in rarefied air

Rodriguez is already putting his stamp on the Mariners' franchise history.

SEATTLE — Julio Rodriguez's 100th run batted in (RBI) in the Mariners' win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday puts his 2023 season in rare air for players of his age across baseball's century-plus of existence.

Rodriguez became the third player 22 or younger to record a season with 30 home runs, 30 stolen bases and 100 RBIs. The other two players? Former Mariner and three-time MVP Alex Rodriguez and Ronald Acuna Jr., the presumptive 2023 National League MVP.

Behind Julio Rodriguez' strong sophomore season in Major League Baseball (MLB), the Mariners are in the thick of the American League (AL) playoff race. Going into Thursday's games, the Mariners are a half-game behind the Houston Astros for the division lead and are tied with the Texas Rangers for the third and final AL Wild Card spot.

The 22-year-old is tied for the AL lead in hits (176) as of Thursday and ranks third in the league in RBIs. J-Rod's 100 RBI season is the third in franchise history by a player 22 years old or younger, joining Alex Rodriguez and franchise legend Ken Griffey Jr.

Despite Julio Rodriguez' success, the rest of the Mariners' offense has had a hard time playing well consistently alongside him. The Mariners have struck out more than all but one other team in MLB this season, and Seattle's offense is below league average in some other critical categories.

The pitching staff has kept the Mariners in many games they otherwise should not have been in this season, but the offense will need to regularly produce in order for Seattle to take the next step as an organization.