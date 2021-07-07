x
Judge hits 20th homer as Yankees hold off Mariners 5-4

Aaron Judge capped New York's early offensive outburst against Seattle All-Star Yusei Kikuchi and the Yankees held on for a 5-4 win over the Mariners.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi heads to the dugout after giving up a pair of runs in the second inning to the New York Yankees in a baseball game Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Aaron Judge capped New York's early offensive outburst against Seattle All-Star Yusei Kikuchi with his 20th home run of the season, and the Yankees held on for a 5-4 win over the Mariners. 

For the second straight game, the Yankees scored a flurry of runs in the first two innings, but this time had to withstand Seattle's late rally.  

Judge's two-run homer was clubbed into the second deck of the left field seats and gave New York a 5-1 lead. 

Kikuchi allowed a season-high five runs and eight hits in his first start since being named an All-Star for the first time.

M's catcher Tom Murphy hit a 3-run homer in the sixth to pull Seattle within a run, but that's all they could muster in the loss.

