Judge hits 20th homer as Yankees hold off Mariners 5-4

SEATTLE (AP) — Aaron Judge capped New York's early offensive outburst against Seattle All-Star Yusei Kikuchi with his 20th home run of the season, and the Yankees held on for a 5-4 win over the Mariners.

For the second straight game, the Yankees scored a flurry of runs in the first two innings, but this time had to withstand Seattle's late rally.

Judge's two-run homer was clubbed into the second deck of the left field seats and gave New York a 5-1 lead.

Kikuchi allowed a season-high five runs and eight hits in his first start since being named an All-Star for the first time.