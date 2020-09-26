J.P. Crawford hits pair of key singles, Mariners beat A's

J.P. Crawford hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning after his tying single in the sixth, and the Mariners beat the Athletics 5-1 in extras.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — J.P. Crawford hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning after his tying single in the sixth, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 in extras in the first game of a doubleheader.

Tommy La Stella tripled to begin the sixth, but the A's couldn't capitalize against former Oakland right-hander Kendall Graveman.