J.P. Crawford hits pair of key singles, Mariners beat A's

J.P. Crawford hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning after his tying single in the sixth, and the Mariners beat the Athletics 5-1 in extras.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford hits an RBI-single against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — J.P. Crawford hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning after his tying single in the sixth, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 in extras in the first game of a doubleheader.

Tommy La Stella tripled to begin the sixth, but the A's couldn't capitalize against former Oakland right-hander Kendall Graveman. 

Khris Davis hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, but that was it for the A's, whose hitting is hardly where they would hope with the playoffs coming.