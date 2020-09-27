J.P. Crawford delivers all day as Mariners sweep DH with A's

J.P. Crawford delivered an RBI double in Game 2 as the Seattle Mariners swept a twinbill against the AL West champion Oakland Athletics.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — J.P. Crawford hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning after his tying single in the sixth in a doubleheader opener, then delivered an RBI double in Game 2 as the Seattle Mariners swept a twinbill against the AL West champion Oakland Athletics.

The A's would like to be swinging better in late September with the playoffs fast approaching.

Robbie Grossman provided an early home run for Oakland in a 12-3 nightcap loss to the Mariners.

Kyle Seager homered in both games for Seattle and Tim Lopes connected in the second.