James Paxton heads to IL as Mariners await MRI results

The Seattle Mariners have placed left-handed starter James Paxton on the 10-day injured list with a forearm strain in his pitching arm.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton, third from right, talks with manger Scott Servais, second from right, and a trainer after he experienced an injury, during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Seattle. Paxton left the game. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have placed left-handed starter James Paxton on the 10-day injured list with a forearm strain in his pitching arm.

Paxton left in the second inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox after just 24 pitches, grimacing after throwing a 92 mph fastball to Andrew Vaughn. 

Seattle also put starting left fielder Jake Fraley on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain he suffered while making a diving catch in the same game. 

Manager Scott Servais says both players underwent MRIs.

The Mariners called up Braden Bishop and Ljay Newsome to replace them.

