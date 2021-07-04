James Paxton heads to IL as Mariners await MRI results

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have placed left-handed starter James Paxton on the 10-day injured list with a forearm strain in his pitching arm.
Paxton left in the second inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox after just 24 pitches, grimacing after throwing a 92 mph fastball to Andrew Vaughn.
Seattle also put starting left fielder Jake Fraley on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain he suffered while making a diving catch in the same game.
Manager Scott Servais says both players underwent MRIs.
The Mariners called up Braden Bishop and Ljay Newsome to replace them.