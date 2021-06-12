x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Mariners

Indians rally in 9th, top Mariners on throwing error in 10th

César Hernández scored on a throwing error by pitcher Paul Sewald in the 10th inning, completing the Cleveland Indians' rally for a 5-4 victory over the Mariners.
Credit: AP
Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez, left, scores as Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy is late on the tag in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — César Hernández scored on a throwing error by pitcher Paul Sewald in the 10th inning, completing the Cleveland Indians' rally for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

With the bases loaded and no outs, Harold Ramírez hit a comebacker to Sewald, who threw high and wide of the plate. 

Catcher Tom Murphy jumped to grab the errant throw, but Hernández slid home with the game-winning run. 

Cleveland trailed 4-0 after seven and scored three runs in the ninth against closer Rafael Montero. 

Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi had limited the Indians to three singles over the first seven innings.

Related Articles