Ichiro Suzuki seems to have said "sayonara."

The 45-year-old Seattle Mariner star left the Tokyo Dome field in the eighth inning on Thursday, waving goodbye to the crowd and being hugged by teammates in a three-minute walk that signaled to all his great career has ended.

Seattle manager Scott Servais had hinted that, after Ichiro started in a season-opening victory against the Athletics on Wednesday, he might not start the final game of the brief series that opened the Major League Baseball season.

"I wasn't quite sure," Servais said. "I thought we'd give him the opportunity to go out there. And I'd love to see him get a couple of hits and finish on a high note here. I want to do the right thing."

The team announced his retirement Thursday.

"I have achieved so many of my dreams in baseball, both in my career in Japan, and since 2001, in Major League Baseball," Suzuki said in a statement. "I am honored to end my big league career where it started, with Seattle, and think it is fitting that my last games as a professional were played in my home country of Japan."

Ichiro has been swarmed over in games in Japan. On Thursday he signed caps, jerseys, photos and balls down the left field line with security guards on megaphones telling people to be careful.

He saluted the crowd before taking his spot in the outfield, and tossed a half-dozen balls to fans behind the third base dugout. In batting practice, fans in that same spot wore shirts saying "Ichiro is Life"and "I believe 3,090."

Ichiro has had a difficult spring, finding it hard to rebound after stepping aside last May to become a Mariners' front office assistant.

He was 2 for 25 in spring training games, and then 0 for 6 in two exhibition games in Japan this week against the Tokyo Giants. The Japan exhibitions do not count as official games. If they did, Ichiro would be hitting .065.

Ichiro went 0 for 4 in his final game.

He has 3,089 hits since joining the Mariners in 2001, and another 1,278 playing earlier in Japan — baseball's all-time hits leader.