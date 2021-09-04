Homers, happy: Twins welcome fans back with 10-2 win vs. M's

Mitch Garver, Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez hit home runs to back José Berríos, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 10-2.

Twins fans had plenty to cheer for in their return to Target Field.

The sellout crowd was 9,675. Gates at the ballpark were closed last year due to the pandemic.

Berríos was pulled with two outs in the sixth and a comfortable lead. Mariners starter Marco Gonzales didn't finish the fifth.

The Twins had a season-high 16 hits, including six doubles.