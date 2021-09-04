x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Mariners

Homers, happy: Twins welcome fans back with 10-2 win vs. M's

Mitch Garver, Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez hit home runs to back José Berríos, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 10-2.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins' Mitch Garver flips his bat after hitting a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mitch Garver, Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez hit home runs to back José Berríos, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 10-2.

Twins fans had plenty to cheer for in their return to Target Field. 

The sellout crowd was 9,675. Gates at the ballpark were closed last year due to the pandemic. 

Berríos was pulled with two outs in the sixth and a comfortable lead. Mariners starter Marco Gonzales didn't finish the fifth. 

The Twins had a season-high 16 hits, including six doubles. 

Ty France had two hits and José Marmolejos homered off Berríos.

Related Articles