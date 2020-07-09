Homers by Seager, Lewis lift Mariners past Rangers 4-3

Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer, rookie Kyle Lewis added a solo shot and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 on Sunday.

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer, rookie Kyle Lewis added a solo shot and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 on Sunday.

The surging Mariners won their fifth straight and 10th of 13 after an 8-19 start. Seager lined his sixth home run of the season in the first inning off Texas starter Jordan Lyles.

Seags is now tied with Jay Buhner for 4th-most hits in Mariners history. 👏 pic.twitter.com/ljKhiXVJSt — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 6, 2020

Lewis added his ninth of the season leading off the fourth inning to deep center field.

Seattle rookie Justin Dunn continued his impressive recent run, throwing six innings and allowing two runs on four hits.

Seager also moved into fourth place in all-time hits in team history. He's got 1,256, surpassing Jay Buhner.