Homers by Seager, Lewis lift Mariners past Rangers 4-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer, rookie Kyle Lewis added a solo shot and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 on Sunday.
The surging Mariners won their fifth straight and 10th of 13 after an 8-19 start. Seager lined his sixth home run of the season in the first inning off Texas starter Jordan Lyles.
Lewis added his ninth of the season leading off the fourth inning to deep center field.
Seattle rookie Justin Dunn continued his impressive recent run, throwing six innings and allowing two runs on four hits.
Seager also moved into fourth place in all-time hits in team history. He's got 1,256, surpassing Jay Buhner.