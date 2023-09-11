Grichuk has RBI single to key Angels' three-run 11th in 8-5 win over Mariners

Julio joins the 30-30 club

SEATTLE — Randal Grichuk drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the top of the 11th inning and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 8-5 on Monday night.

Brandon Drury gave the Angels a 5-3 lead with a two-run homer in the top of the 10th before Julio Rodriguez tied it again with a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning. It gave Rodríguez 30 homers to go with 36 stolen bases, making him the second-youngest in franchise history to join the 30/30 club behind Alex Rodriguez.

Julio Rodriguez is also just the fourth player in MLB history to join the 30/30 club at age 22 or younger.

In the 11th, Kyren Paris began the inning as the automatic runner on second and advanced to third on Eduardo Escobar's one-out single to right against Trent Thornton (0-2). Grichuk then singled to center to drive in Paris with the tiebreaking run. Gabe Speier came on and got Brett Phillips to hit into a fielder's choice with Escobar out at third. Grichuk scored when Eugenio Suarez misplayed Jordyn Adams' grounder, with Phillips advancing to third. Nolan Schanuel followed with a run-scoring single to center. After Zach Neto walked to load the bases, Isaiah Campbell came on and got Drury to fly out.

José Marte (1-0) gave up Rodriguez's tying homer but got the win for Los Angeles. Jimmy Herget got the last three outs for his first save of the year.

The loss dropped Seattle out of playoff position — falling one-half game behind Texas, which beat Toronto 10-4.

The Mariners scored first on a sacrifice fly by Teoscar Hernandez and Cal Raleigh's two-run homer in the first. Los Angeles' Logan O’Hoppe tied it up with two homers, a two-run shot in the second and a solo homer in the fourth.

Angels starter Reid Detmers retired 11 straight batters after allowing the homer to Raleigh, and gave up just two hits over his final six innings.

NOTES

Schanuel extended his on-base streak to 18 games, setting a franchise record for longest on-base streak to start a career. ... Raleigh’s homer was his 28th of the season, breaking his own franchise record for most home runs by a catcher.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: DH Shohei Ohtani was scratched from the lineup as he continues to deal with an injury to his right oblique. ... LHP José Suarez (shoulder) was activated from the IL, and RHP Gerardo Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Mariners: OF Jarred Kelenic (foot) was activated from the 10-Day IL, and OF Cade Marlowe was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

UP NEXT