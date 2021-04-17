Greinke sharp, Astros end 6-game skid, beat Mariners 1-0

Zack Greinke pitched eight sharp innings, rookie Taylor Jones drove in the only run and the depleted Astros ended a six-game losing streak, edging the Mariners 1-0.

SEATTLE (AP) — Zack Greinke pitched eight sharp innings, rookie Taylor Jones drove in the only run and the depleted Houston Astros ended a six-game losing streak, edging the Seattle Mariners 1-0.

Greinke allowed four hits and walked none. He struck out six, two of them on 67 mph curveballs.

Jones, from nearby Kent, Washington, hit an RBI single with two outs in the fourth.