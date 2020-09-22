x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Mariners

Gonzales shuts down Astros, Mariners roll to 6-1 victory

Marco Gonzales threw eight shutout innings, Evan White broke the game open with a three-run homer in the seventh and the Mariners beat the Astros 6-1.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales pounds his glove as he heads off the field in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Marco Gonzales threw eight shutout innings, Evan White broke the game open with a three-run homer in the seventh and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 6-1 on Monday night. 

Ty France broke the scoreless game in the 7th with an RBI single. Two batters later, White hit his 3-run home run.

Seattle's victory clinched the AL West title for Oakland, ending Houston's three-year run atop the division. 

The win also improved Seattle's slim hopes of catching Houston for second place in the division and a guaranteed playoff spot. 

Credit: KING 5 Sports

The Mariners are three games behind the Astros with six remaining. 

Seattle beat Houston for only the third time in the past 27 matchups over the last two seasons.