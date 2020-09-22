Gonzales shuts down Astros, Mariners roll to 6-1 victory

Marco Gonzales threw eight shutout innings, Evan White broke the game open with a three-run homer in the seventh and the Mariners beat the Astros 6-1.

SEATTLE (AP) — Marco Gonzales threw eight shutout innings, Evan White broke the game open with a three-run homer in the seventh and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 6-1 on Monday night.

Ty France broke the scoreless game in the 7th with an RBI single. Two batters later, White hit his 3-run home run.

FRANCE! He doubles down the left field line and Kyle Lewis scores!



M's lead, 1-0 in the 7th. — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) September 22, 2020

Seattle's victory clinched the AL West title for Oakland, ending Houston's three-year run atop the division.

The win also improved Seattle's slim hopes of catching Houston for second place in the division and a guaranteed playoff spot.

The Mariners are three games behind the Astros with six remaining.

Seattle beat Houston for only the third time in the past 27 matchups over the last two seasons.