Gonzales dominates Angels with 4-hitter in Mariners' 2-1 win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Marco Gonzales retired 21 consecutive Angels while throwing a four-hitter in the Seattle Mariners' 2-1 victory over Los Angeles.
Jose Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning.
Gonzales had eight strikeouts and didn't walk a batter until the ninth inning of his second career complete game.
After Justin Upton's leadoff homer in the second inning, Gonzales retired every batter he faced until pinch-hitter Shohei Ohtani's leadoff single in the ninth.
Albert Pujols popped out to end Gonzales' third victory over the Angels already this season.