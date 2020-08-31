Gonzales dominates Angels with 4-hitter in Mariners' 2-1 win

Marco Gonzales retired 21 consecutive Angels while throwing a four-hitter in the Seattle Mariners' 2-1 victory over Los Angeles.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Marco Gonzales retired 21 consecutive Angels while throwing a four-hitter in the Seattle Mariners' 2-1 victory over Los Angeles.

Jose Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning.

Gonzales had eight strikeouts and didn't walk a batter until the ninth inning of his second career complete game.

Marco Gonzales, Very Crafty 89mph Sinker. 🧶 pic.twitter.com/E0nX3ckcxT — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 31, 2020

After Justin Upton's leadoff homer in the second inning, Gonzales retired every batter he faced until pinch-hitter Shohei Ohtani's leadoff single in the ninth.