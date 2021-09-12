x
Mariners

Gilbert sharp as Diamondbacks hurt Mariners again in 5-4 win

Tyler Gilbert gave up two hits in another sharp outing, Ketel Marte homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford stands on the field after he flew out to end the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Gilbert gave up two hits in another sharp outing, Ketel Marte homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4. 

Arizona did more damage to the Mariners' AL wild-card hopes with its second straight win, taking the series from a team that was surging just two days ago. 

Seattle is now three games behind Boston for the second wild-card spot with the Red Sox coming to town Monday for a three-game series. 

The Diamondbacks broke open a 1-1 game with four consecutive hits off reliever Anthony Misiewicz (4-5)  to start the sixth inning. 

Henry Ramos' two-run double made it 3-1 and rookie Seth Beer finished off the string of hits with an RBI single.

