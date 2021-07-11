Gig Harbor's Toglia homers in Futures Game, long balls begin at Coors

The Chicago Cubs' Brennen Davis homered twice in the thin air of Coors Field and Gig Harbor's Michael Toglia also went deep to lead the NL over the AL 8-3.

DENVER (AP) — The Chicago Cubs' Brennen Davis homered twice in the thin air of Coors Field and Cincinnati's José Barrero, Colorado prospect & Gig Harbor native Michael Toglia and the Mets' Francisco Alvarez also went deep to lead the National League over the American 8-3 in the Futures Game of top prospects.

Hometown hero!@Rockies No. 3 prospect Michael Toglia blasts off in front of the home crowd -- 4⃣4⃣4⃣ FT!



Watch the All-Star Futures Game live: https://t.co/WzXM0RAt0b pic.twitter.com/A8qCpQCGpy — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 11, 2021

Davis, promoted to Double-A on June 1, sent a fourth-inning fastball from Minnesota's Josh Winder to the trees beyond the center field wall, then hit a slider from Baltimore's Marcos Diplan to left in the sixth, combining with Alvarez for consecutive home runs.