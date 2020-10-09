Giants win 5th in row, top Mariners under smoke-filled skies

Mike Yastrzemski hit a three-run homer as theGiants defeated the Mariners 10-1 for their fifth straight win under skies turned orange by raging wildfires.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a three-run homer as the San Francisco Giants defeated the Seattle Mariners 10-1 for their fifth straight win under skies turned orange by raging wildfires.

Players took batting practice with the lights turned on at Oracle Park on a late-summer afternoon.

Some ash flakes rained down on the ballpark and the smell of smoke from the Northern California blazes was noticeable but not overpowering.

Tyler Anderson pitched six shutout innings of three-hit ball for the win.