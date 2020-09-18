Giants beat Mariners again in road game playing at home

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning of the Giants’ 6-4 win that sent the Mariners to a pair of home defeats played in San Francisco’s ballpark because of dangerous air quality in Seattle.

JP Crawford brought home two runs on a single in the second inning. Tim Lopes and Phillip Ervin added RBI singles to stake the Mariners to a 4-1 lead. Nick Margevicius started for Seattle. He pitched five innings of 3 run ball. Kendall Graveman couldn't hold the lead giving up three runs in the seventh inning.

This was the second of two games moved to the Bay Area from Seattle because of smoke from West Coast wildfires. Now, the nomadic Mariners head to San Diego for three more “home” games at Petco Park that were supposed to be played this weekend in Seattle but were moved because of further concerns about air quality _ so just another day of altered air travel plans rerouting to Southern California.