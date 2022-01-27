x
Gene Clines, part of 1st MLB all-minority lineup, dies at 75

Gene Clines, part of the first all-minority lineup in MLB history and a line drive-hitting outfielder for the 1971 World Series champion Pirates, has died.
FILE - Gene Clines, a member of the 1971 World Champion Pittsburgh Pirates, takes part in a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the championship season before of a baseball game between the Pirates and the New York Mets in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Clines, part of the first all-minority lineup in Major League Baseball history and a line drive-hitting outfielder for the 1971 World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. He was 75. Clines’ wife, Joanne, told the Pirates that Clines died at his home in Bradenton, Florida. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, FIle)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gene Clines, part of the first all-minority lineup in Major League Baseball history and a line drive-hitting outfielder for the 1971 World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates, has died. 

He was 75. 

Clines' wife, Joanne, told the Pirates that Clines died Thursday. On Sept. 1, 1971, Clines batted second and played center field for the Pirates in a starting lineup comprised entirely of players of Black and Latino descent. 

Clines was at PNC Park last September when the Pirates celebrated the 50th anniversary of the occasion. 

Boosted by Hall of Famers Roberto Clemente and Willie Stargell, Clines and the Pirates beat Baltimore for the 1971 title. 

Clines batted .277 in 10 seasons, playing the entire decade of the 1970s.

He spent 4 seasons in Seattle as the Mariners hitting coach (1989-92). Clines helped to develop Hall of Fame players Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez.

