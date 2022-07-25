Garcia leads Rangers against the Mariners after 4-hit outing

The Texas Rangers take on the Seattle Mariners after Adolis García had four hits on Sunday in an 11-8 win over the Athletics.

Texas Rangers (43-51, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (51-45, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 7:10 p.m.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-6, 5.40 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (6-8, 3.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -145, Rangers +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Seattle has gone 24-23 at home and 51-45 overall. The Mariners have the fifth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.60.

Texas is 43-51 overall and 22-25 on the road. The Rangers have a 19-36 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Monday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Mariners hold an 8-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has 18 doubles, two triples and five home runs for the Mariners. Carlos Santana is 5-for-28 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has 11 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs for the Rangers. Leody Taveras is 14-for-37 with seven doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rangers: 3-7, .242 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Jesse Winker: day-to-day (ankle), Julio Rodriguez: day-to-day (wrist), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)