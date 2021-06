Jake Fraley made a game-saving catch in the ninth inning, then drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th to lead the Seattle Mariners over the Detroit Tigers 9-6.

DETROIT (AP) — Jake Fraley made a game-saving catch in the ninth inning, then drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th to lead the Seattle Mariners over the Detroit Tigers 9-6.

Fraley robbed Isaac Paredes of a game-ending homer with one out in the ninth, reaching well over the left-field fence to make the catch, then threw to first for an inning-ending double play.

It's gotta be the beard!pic.twitter.com/OfK304k1Ah — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) June 10, 2021