Flexen, France lead Mariners past Giants 4-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Chris Flexen returned to the big leagues with a win after a year in South Korea, Mitch Haniger and Ty France each hit a homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Francisco Giants 4-0 on Saturday night.

Flexen struck out six and allowed four hits in five scoreless innings to help the Mariners take the first series of the year.

The 26-year-old righthander looked sharp after spending 2020 with the Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization.

France hit the Mariners' first home run of the season for a 1-0 lead in the third inning.

Taylor Trammell also collected his first major league hit and RBI. In came in the fourth inning.