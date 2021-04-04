Flexen, France lead Mariners past Giants 4-0

x
Chris Flexen returned to the big leagues with a win after a year in South Korea, Mitch Haniger and Ty France each hit a homer and the Mariners beat the Giants 4-0.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Ty France p;oints as he crosses the plate on a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Chris Flexen returned to the big leagues with a win after a year in South Korea, Mitch Haniger and Ty France each hit a homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Francisco Giants 4-0 on Saturday night.

Flexen struck out six and allowed four hits in five scoreless innings to help the Mariners take the first series of the year. 

The 26-year-old righthander looked sharp after spending 2020 with the Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization. 

France hit the Mariners' first home run of the season for a 1-0 lead in the third inning.

Taylor Trammell also collected his first major league hit and RBI.  In came in the fourth inning.