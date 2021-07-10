Flexen flexes again at home, Mariners beat Angels 2-0

Chris Flexen pitched three-hit ball for seven innings in another home win, Luis Torrens added an RBI triple and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-0.

SEATTLE (AP) — Chris Flexen pitched three-hit ball for seven innings in another home win, Luis Torrens added an RBI triple and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-0.

David Fletchers of the Angels extended his hitting streak to 23 games.

Flexen, signed out of the Korea Baseball Organization following last season, struck out six.

He improved to 6-2 in 10 starts at home as the Mariners won their third straight game.