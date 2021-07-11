x
Mariners

Fletcher has 4 hits, streak at 24 games; Angels drop M's 7-1

Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners pitcher Keynan Middleton, center, is pulled by manager Scott Servais, right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — David Fletcher had four hits and four RBIs to extend his hitting streak to 24 games, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 7-1.

Fletcher hit a solo home run in the third inning, drove in two runs with a single in the fifth and added another RBI in the seventh to snap the Angels' two-game losing streak. 

Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani went 2 for 4 with a double and a walk ahead of his big two days at Coors Field. 

He'll be participating in the Home Run Derby and playing in the All-Star Game as both a hitter and pitcher.

