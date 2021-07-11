Fletcher has 4 hits, streak at 24 games; Angels drop M's 7-1

David Fletcher had four hits and four RBIs to extend his hitting streak to 24 games, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 7-1.

Fletcher hit a solo home run in the third inning, drove in two runs with a single in the fifth and added another RBI in the seventh to snap the Angels' two-game losing streak.

Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani went 2 for 4 with a double and a walk ahead of his big two days at Coors Field.