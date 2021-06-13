Fill-in Fraley homers off Bieber; Gilbert and Mariners beat Indians 6-2

Jake Fraley homered off AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber after replacing the injured Mitch Haniger, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 6-2.

Haniger fouled a pitch off his left knee and had to be helped from the field in the first inning.

The Mariners later said the injury was a bone bruise.

Haniger leads Seattle in homers and RBIs.

Fraley's two-run homer in the fourth pushed Seattle's lead to 5-0.

Watch it fly, Jake 👋⚾ pic.twitter.com/XsbY7mcVFW — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 13, 2021

Bieber gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Kyle Seager also homered off of Bieber. It was Seager's 13th homer of the season. The M's third baseman had three hits in the game.