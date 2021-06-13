Fill-in Fraley homers off Bieber; Gilbert and Mariners beat Indians 6-2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jake Fraley homered off AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber after replacing the injured Mitch Haniger, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 6-2.
Haniger fouled a pitch off his left knee and had to be helped from the field in the first inning.
The Mariners later said the injury was a bone bruise.
Haniger leads Seattle in homers and RBIs.
Fraley's two-run homer in the fourth pushed Seattle's lead to 5-0.
Bieber gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings.
Kyle Seager also homered off of Bieber. It was Seager's 13th homer of the season. The M's third baseman had three hits in the game.
Logan Gilbert outpitched Cleveland's ace, allowing one run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings.