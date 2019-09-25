SEATTLE — The pitcher who earned the title of "King" will play in his final game as a Seattle Mariner on Thursday.

Félix Hernández, once a young phenom, is at the end of his seven-year $175 million contract. His final start of 2019 will be against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park.

Though likely an emotional end to Hernández' time with the Mariners, it's not how anyone would have seen it years ago when he was called up to the majors in 2005 at the age of 19.

Armed with a devastating changeup, Hernández has made six All-Star teams, won the Cy Young Award, and became what many would consider to be the face of the franchise - with his own fan section known as "King's Court."

In 2012, Hernández pitched a perfect game, the first in Mariners' history. That day, with 21,889 in attendance at then-Safeco Field, Hernández threw the 23rd perfect game in MLB history in a 1-0 win over the Rays. He celebrated his final pitch with what became an iconic stance - a leg raised and his arms thrust upward.

Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez reacts after throwing a perfect game Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2012, in Seattle. The Mariners won 1-0.

More recently, however, his performance hasn't felt so royal. The 33-year-old has been losing pitch velocity since his mid-20s. He has remained fairly ineffective since he hit 30. Among his health issues: back stiffness, tendinitis, shoulder inflammation, and a strained calf, The Associated Press reported in March.

This season, Mariners management made the decision to end Hernández' 10 consecutive opening day starts - the longest streak in the majors.

During his time with the team, Hernández never pitched in a playoff game. As The Associated Press reported, it was unlikely to happen this season after the team traded away star players.

But despite his hardships, it's unlikely Hernández will fade from the memory of Seattle baseball fans. After all, his ties with the city go deeper than baseball. A year ago Saturday, Hernández became a U.S. citizen along with dozens of others from 36 counties.

When Hernández was asked how the naturalization ceremony compared to his perfect game, he said, "This is tougher than what I do. I don't get nervous when I'm pitching."

He added Seattle was the only place he would want to have the naturalization ceremony.

"I love the city, love Seattle," Hernández said. "Becoming an American here is amazing."