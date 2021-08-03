x
Felix Hernandez back on the mound, vying for spot with O's

Felix Hernández made his first spring training start of 2021 this weekend, pitching two innings in his debut for the Baltimore Orioles.
It's still a bit weird to think of Hernández in another uniform after the right-hander made 418 starts in 15 seasons for Seattle. 

His final two seasons with the Mariners were a struggle, though. 

Then he opted out of 2020 while with Atlanta, and now he's with the Orioles as a non-roster invite. 

Hernández turns 35 next month. 

He hasn't been an All-Star since 2015. Hernández gave up two runs against Detroit on Saturday.

