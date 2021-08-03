Felix Hernandez back on the mound, vying for spot with O's

Felix Hernández made his first spring training start of 2021 this weekend, pitching two innings in his debut for the Baltimore Orioles.

It's still a bit weird to think of Hernández in another uniform after the right-hander made 418 starts in 15 seasons for Seattle.

Felix Hernandez tonight - 2 innings, 1 hit, 2 runs, 2 walks and strikeouts. O's radio said FB was in the 84-86 range. — Steve Melewski (@masnSteve) March 6, 2021

His final two seasons with the Mariners were a struggle, though.

Then he opted out of 2020 while with Atlanta, and now he's with the Orioles as a non-roster invite.

Why am I now talking myself into Félix Hernández being a good big-league starter this year pic.twitter.com/mMQH1hNmuo — Connor Newcomb (@ConnorNewcomb_) March 7, 2021

Hernández turns 35 next month.