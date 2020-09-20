Ex-Padres France, Torrens keep San Diego from clinching

The San Diego Padres will have to wait at least one more day to clinch their first playoff berth in 14 seasons after a 4-1 loss to the Mariners.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres will have to wait at least one more day to clinch their first playoff berth in 14 seasons after former teammates Ty France and Luis Torrens led the Seattle Mariners to a 4-1 victory.

FINAL: Mariners snap a 4-game losing streak, 4-1 over the Padres.



Luis Torrens goes 2-4, 2 RBI

Kyle Lewis his a solo HR (11)



pic by: AP Photo/Denis Poroy pic.twitter.com/hTNYWeFeES — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) September 20, 2020

The Padres were in position to clinch a spot in the expanded playoffs after the Cincinnati Reds lost 5-0 to the Chicago White Sox.

But France hit an RBI single in the first inning off rookie Luis Patiño, who started after Mike Clevinger was scratched with biceps tightness, and Torrens had a two-run double in the third off former Mariners reliever Dan Altavilla.