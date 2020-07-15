Even in shortened season, focus for Mariners is on future

The Seattle Mariners will be beginning a season without Ichiro Suzuki or Felix Hernandez on the opening day roster for the first time in 20 years.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will be beginning a season without Ichiro Suzuki or Felix Hernandez on the opening day roster for the first time in 20 years.

Those two stars served as faces of the franchise for the past two decades while Seattle embarked on the longest postseason drought in major pro sports, last reaching the playoffs in Suzuki's rookie season of 2001.

But the Mariners believe they are on the cusp of having the kind of team that won't need singular stars to attract fans.