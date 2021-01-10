ESPN's Jeff Passan explains wild math behind the Mariners chances for the AL wild card

SEATTLE — Mariners fans have done their part. The "Believe" signs waving across T-Mobile Park are backed by the eternal optimism of Seattle fans to make the playoffs after the longest drought in the MLB.
Now it's decision day for the American League Wild Card and the road to the postseason is full of twists and turns.
Jeff Passan, an MLB insider for ESPN.com, explained the wild road to the playoffs in a series of tweets on Sunday:
Passan explained one of the possible scenarios that keep the Mariners playing in October:
"If the Red Sox and Yankees lose Sunday and the Blue Jays and Mariners win, it would be a four-way tie. Red Sox and Blue Jays would choose to be Team A and Team C and play home games. Yankees get their choice of opponent. Seattle faces the other. Winners advance to wild card game."