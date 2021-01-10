ESPN's Jeff Passan explains wild math behind the Mariners chances for the AL wild card

There are more possible scenarios than garlic on your fries at T-Mobile Park.

SEATTLE — Mariners fans have done their part. The "Believe" signs waving across T-Mobile Park are backed by the eternal optimism of Seattle fans to make the playoffs after the longest drought in the MLB.

Now it's decision day for the American League Wild Card and the road to the postseason is full of twists and turns.

Jeff Passan, an MLB insider for ESPN.com, explained the wild road to the playoffs in a series of tweets on Sunday:

🚨 CURRENT AL WILD CARD STANDINGS 🚨



New York 91-70

Boston 91-70

Seattle 90-71

Toronto 90-71



CHAOS LEVEL 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯/5



The Yankees and Red Sox control their own destiny. If they win Sunday, they will face one another in the AL wild card game. If not, all hell could break loose. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 3, 2021

Passan explained one of the possible scenarios that keep the Mariners playing in October: