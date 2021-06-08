Eric Haase homers in 1st and helps Tigers beat Mariners 5-3

Eric Haase hit a two-run homer in the first inning and the Tigers beat the Mariners 5-3. Matthew Boyd allowed an unearned run, six hits and a walk over six innings.

DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase hit a two-run homer in the first inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3. Matthew Boyd allowed an unearned run, six hits and a walk over six innings.

Daniel Norris inherited the bases loaded with no outs in the eighth and limited Seattle to two runs.

Jose Cisnero pitched the ninth for his second save.

Marco Gonzales gave up four runs and five hits over four innings in his second start since coming back from a strained left forearm.