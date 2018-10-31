The effort that would allow voters to overturn the decision to publicly fund Safeco Field is dead.

On Wednesday, the attorney representing "Citizen Against Sports Stadium Subsidies" said it does not intend to continue to present signatures for a potential ballot measure.

The King County Clerk's office says signatures are due by Friday.

In September, paperwork was filed with the King County Council Clerk calling for a referendum on Ordinance 18788, which allocates about $135 million in hotel-motel taxes for Safeco Field renovations. The threat came after the King County Council voted 5-4 in favor of the funding.

The move by Citizen Against Sports Stadium Subsidies delayed the implementation of the ordinance.

It was not clear if the group ever attempted to collect the needed signatures to put it on the ballot in 2019.

The Mariners have said they need the money for infrastructure improvements to Safeco Field, which opened in 1999.

The M's lease with the Washington State Public Facilities District expires this year.

The decision clears a significant hurdle for the Mariners franchise, and allows it to potentially seek a long-term naming rights deal for the building, which opened in 1999 and has been known as Safeco Field. The M's had previously announced plans for a new partner.

A referendum would have possibly held up the deal.

