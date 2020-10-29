Dee Strange-Gordon's $14M option declined by Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners declined their $14 million club option on infielder Dee Strange-Gordon for the 2021 season, making the veteran eligible for free agency.
Strange-Gordon spent the past three seasons with the Mariners.
He came to Seattle as a starter in 2018, splitting time between second base and center field, but transitioned into a utility role over his past two seasons with the club.
He hit .266 in his three seasons with the Mariners but his on-base percentage was under .300 in two of his three seasons.
Seattle will pay a $1 million buyout.
The Mariners have also declined the 2021 option on Kendall Graveman. The starting pitcher had a neck injury and came back as a reliever. The M's are reportedly still interested in bringing him back.
Reliever Yoshi Hirano is the third free agent on the M's roster. He's will be free to officially negotiate with other teams in five days.