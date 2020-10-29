Dee Strange-Gordon's $14M option declined by Mariners

The Seattle Mariners declined their $14 million club option on infielder Dee Strange-Gordon for the 2021 season, making the veteran eligible for free agency.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners declined their $14 million club option on infielder Dee Strange-Gordon for the 2021 season, making the veteran eligible for free agency.

Strange-Gordon spent the past three seasons with the Mariners.

He came to Seattle as a starter in 2018, splitting time between second base and center field, but transitioned into a utility role over his past two seasons with the club.

He hit .266 in his three seasons with the Mariners but his on-base percentage was under .300 in two of his three seasons.

Seattle will pay a $1 million buyout.

The Mariners have also declined the 2021 option on Kendall Graveman. The starting pitcher had a neck injury and came back as a reliever. The M's are reportedly still interested in bringing him back.