Smith makes Arizona debut, helps D-backs beat Mariners 4-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Caleb Smith threw three solid innings in his first outing with Arizona, long reliever Alex Young worked into the ninth and the Diamondbacks beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3.
Smith gave up one run, a home run to Dylan Moore, in his first start since the Diamondbacks acquired him in a trade with the Marlins. He struck out three and walked one. The 29-year-old hadn’t pitched in a big league game since July 25.
Young allowed two hits over 5 1/3 innings and Stefan Crichton retired the last two batters to finish the three-hitter for his first career save. Ty France homered in eighth inning, his first with the Mariners.
Yusei Kikuchi started for Seattle. He gave up four runs over six innings and struck out five.