Cubs claim OF Phillip Ervin, Brewers claim UT Tim Lopes off waivers from Mariners

The Chicago Cubs have claimed outfielder Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. The Milwaukee Brewers did the same with utility player Tim Lopes.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have claimed outfielder Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. The Milwaukee Brewers did the same with utility player Tim Lopes.

Ervin spent time with Cincinnati and Seattle during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, batting .149 with four RBIs in 37 games.

He was designated for assignment by the Mariners last week.

Lopes played parts of two seasons with the M's. He hit .238 with 2 home runs and 15 RBI over 46 games in 2020.

The M's DFA'd the 26-year-old last Friday.