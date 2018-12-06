SEATTLE (AP) - Nelson Cruz homered twice and the surprising Seattle Mariners overcame Mike Trout's two home runs to beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Monday night.

Nelson Cruz ties game up for @Mariners Big series underway on @ROOTSPORTS_NW pic.twitter.com/nZCvKQn6EQ — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) June 12, 2018



Ryon Healy hit a two-run shot for the Mariners, who chased Andrew Heaney early and won for the ninth time in 11 games. Seattle sits atop the AL West by a half-game over the World Series champion Houston Astros.



Trout tied Boston slugger J.D. Martinez for the major league lead with 21 homers. Albert Pujols also went deep for the Angels.



Mariners starter Wade LeBlanc (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings. He loaded the bases in the fifth but struck out Justin Upton to escape unscathed.



Cruz homered leading off the fourth. Kyle Seager followed with a single and Ryon Healy launched a drive over the left-field fence to give the Mariners a 5-2 lead.



Trout cut the margin to two with his second homer of the game, but Edwin Diaz pitched a clean ninth for his major league-best 24th save.



Trout and Pujols homered in the first before Cruz tied it in the bottom half with a two-run shot to center.



Heaney was shaky after throwing a one-hit shutout against Kansas City in his previous start - on his 27th birthday, no less. This time, the left-hander was tagged for five runs and seven hits in three-plus innings.





