Crawford's slam, 10th-inning run lifts Mariners past Rays

SEATTLE (AP) — J.P. Crawford scored the winning run on Mitch Haniger's 10th-inning single and hit a grand slam to lift the Seattle Mariners over the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5.

Tampa Bay pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe tied it 5-all with a solo home run in the top of the ninth off Kendall Graveman.

Crawford had a chance to end it in the bottom of the inning but struck out with a man on third.

He took second in the bottom of the 10th as the designated baserunner and scored on Haniger's single to left field off J.P. Feyereisen for Seattle's third straight victory and sixth in its last seven.

