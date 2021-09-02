x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Mariners

Cincinnati Reds signs former Mariners infielder Dee Strange-Gordon

Cincinnati announced a minor league deal with former Mariners infielder Dee Strange-Gordon, who will report to big league spring training.
Credit: AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
Seattle Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon throws to first during a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Left-hander Sean Doolittle and the Cincinnati Reds have finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract. 

Cincinnati also announced a minor league deal with infielder Dee Strange-Gordon, who will report to big league spring training.

The 34-year-old Doolittle had been with Washington since July 2017 and helped the Nationals win their first World Series title in 2019. 

The two-time All-Star was 0-2 with a 5.87 ERA in 7 2/3 innings over 11 relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. 

The 32-year-old Strange-Gordon spent the past three seasons with Seattle and hit .200 in 75 at-bats last year.

Related Articles