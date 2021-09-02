Cincinnati Reds signs former Mariners infielder Dee Strange-Gordon

Cincinnati announced a minor league deal with former Mariners infielder Dee Strange-Gordon, who will report to big league spring training.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Left-hander Sean Doolittle and the Cincinnati Reds have finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

The 34-year-old Doolittle had been with Washington since July 2017 and helped the Nationals win their first World Series title in 2019.

The two-time All-Star was 0-2 with a 5.87 ERA in 7 2/3 innings over 11 relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.