Cal Raleigh's family rallies in Houston for ALDS Game 2

Cal Raleigh's family turned out in droves, from all over the country, to see the 2022 Mariners make history.

HOUSTON — With "Big Dumper" written on their backs and hope in their hearts, Cal Raleigh's family supported him in Houston during the second Seattle Mariners playoff game against the Astros.

The family came in numbers and flew in from all over, most from Raleigh, North Carolina. There were cousins, uncles, a great aunt – all sporting the same name on their jerseys.

One family member flew into Houston, went to the game, then flew back home in one day.

When asked about the great season Cal has been having, they all said they don't expect anything less.

"Astros, great club, so we give 'em love," one family member said. "But we believe it in our blood [they're] no match for the Big Dumper right there."

They all said the overwhelming emotion they shared on Thursday, and throughout the season, is pride.

"There are a lot of people who just know him as a ball player," another family member said. "He's an even better kid."

The Astros beat the Mariners 4-2 on Thursday, but the family hopes the magic will continue through the series and for seasons to come.

The Mariners play the Astros in Game 3 of the best-of-five series in Seattle on Saturday, Oct. 15. The game starts at 1:07 p.m.